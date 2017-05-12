'I am not ashamed of how my husband died. I don't want it to be a secret.'

A doctor’s wife has shared the story of her husband’s suicide to raise awareness about mental health.

The Brisbane gastroenterologist and father-of-four, Dr Andrew Bryant, took his own life last week.

His wife, Susan Bryant, wrote an email to his colleagues because she didn’t want the circumstances of her husband’s death to be a “secret”.

The pair's son, John Bryant, shared his mother's email on Facebook as a "warning to others about the dangers of depression and suicide".

"It cannot be taboo," he said.

Susan explained in the email: "Some of you may not yet know that Andrew took his own life, in his office, on Thursday morning."

"Andrew had never before suffered from depression. He hadn't been sleeping well since late February; but he was never a great sleeper. He was very busy with work; but had always been busy," she added.

But just before Easter her husband became anxious - "about his private practice, about being behind in his office administration, about his practice finances, about some of his patients, about his competence".