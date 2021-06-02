Here's the deal with those trendy 'ear seeds' you're seeing on Instagram.

So, here's absolutely everything you need to know about ear seeds before trying them.

What exactly are ear seeds?

In short, ear seeds are like little metal (sometimes gold-plated) pellets that adhere to the ear for therapeutic benefits - and they're completely non-invasive.

"Ear seeds are a form of auriculotherapy acupressure - so there are no needles involved," said Halliwell. When applied to specific points in and around your ear, the seeds provide a continuous gentle pressure that "helps stimulate nerves".

It may surprise you to know that the use of ear seeds for acupressure is not a new obsession – it's actually something that's been around for yonks, originating from Chinese medicine.

"Traditionally, they were made by the vaccaria flower seed and that would be covered by a piece of bandaid tape or some kind of adhesive. So, they were pretty ugly back in the day," said Halliwell. "But they had the same effect - the modern version is the same size as the traditional seeds and they kind of just apply this gentle pressure on your ears."

So, what do they actually ~do~?

"The traditional philosophy is that it opens up your meridians and helps promote the flow of qi (energy) throughout the body," explains Halliwell.

"From a more modern scientific point of view, our ears are so highly innovative. They're connected with so many nerves. For example, our vagus nerve controls our rest-and-digest through the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) and parasympathetic nervous system (PNS)."

If the above kinda went over your head (our ears control our digestion??), basically our ears are connected to a nerve called the parasympathetic branch, which calms the body. This is the opposite of the sympathetic branch - which stresses us to s**t.