11 of the best hair thickening treatments that actually work, according to real women.

If you're a fine-haired lass, you'll know that trying to give a zing to hair that *literally* has the texture of peach fuzz, is an uphill battle. It is! It really is.

Whether you've just been blessed with fine hair, or you're suddenly finding clumps of the stuff in your shower drain (hooray!), trying to tackle thinning hair can feel exhausting.

You've tried it all. The 293 different vitamins, shampoos, conditioners, massaging tools, lotions and sprays.

But it just ain't workin'. And it bloody sucks.

So, we asked members of the You Beauty Facebook group, to find out what kind of products and treatments real women actually rate.

Cause there's always TONNES of chat around this topic, so if you've ever felt that it's just happening to you, we can assure you that it's not the case. It's a suuuuper common issue for so many women.

An important thing to remember here though, is that the hair loss/hair thinning game is complex and layered - there are so many factors that are involved, and it's different for everyone. So, just keep in mind that what might work for one person, may not work for someone else.

As always, if you're experiencing more hair loss than usual, it may be worth checking in with your GP or a trichologist (a hair expert) to suss out any underlying issues.

Okay, ready? Let's go!

