I ended my marriage after 20 years. It should have ended years earlier.





Marriages don’t end the day you hear it’s over.

In my marriage, the end had been arguing for its existence for years, even decades. If you are like me, you refuse to listen.

There is a myriad of reasons to stay — children, guilt, finances, fear, pride, or stubborn inertia a.k.a. conflict avoidance.

Or maybe it’s choosing to end the perpetual conflict by letting the things that bug you go, kind of like Frozen but less fun. But those things that irk you don’t go away do they? Instead, we manage our reactions to them.

Eventually, there comes a personal reckoning. A moment when you realize this is your holding pattern and it has consequences.

The one thing you can’t justify or argue with is time.

Do you have enough time to be happy?

It’s an odd question. Since when does a mother, wife and businessperson prioritize her happiness? I know we should, but the reality is we rarely do.

After a long-term relationship turns sour or goes cold, all the plans we’ve been making for other people’s success, have conspicuously left us out of the equation. It doesn’t seem fair, but it’s been our choice to stay and struggle. We put others first. It’s not even a conscious decision; it’s how our operating system works.

Then one day, twenty years into your marriage, you wonder, “What’s next?”

Answer: More of the same….cue mid-life crisis.

What I noticed when I asked myself this question is that hindsight is a useful predictor of future behaviour. When a compulsive optimist like me looks backwards, I do a much more objective analysis of events and emotions.