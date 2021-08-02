ROAD ﻿TEST: ﻿Disney Hooyay is finally here. Here's our verdict, according to my 2yo and 4yo. ﻿

Back-to-back rainy days used to mean cosy sleep-ins and binge watching the latest must-see show.

Nowadays as a mum of a toddler and a preschooler, a forecasted run of rainy days strikes fear within me.

What will the kids do all day? How will we stay entertained inside?!

Fortunately, the new Disney Hooyay toy range has just been released at Big W, and we thought we'd trial some of them amid a spell of wintery rainy days. (Bless you, Mickey!)

Image: Supplied.

I was still picking the last of the homemade playdough out of the carpet (never again) when the box of bright and fun toys landed on our doorstep. (Oh, and not a potentially floor/wall/furniture damaging item amongst the batch. No really, thanks Mickey.)

Mister just-turned-2 and Mister four-year-old are already very well informed on the Disney-verse via the TV show, Mickey Mouse Fun House, so they instantly recognised all their favourite characters.

But as any parent knows, excitement levels over new toys can swing widely between a few seconds to endless hours of entertainment, so I was curious to see where the Disney Hooyay range fared on the long-term fun factor scale.

Bring on playtime.

Image: Supplied.