"Looked away for one second..." Just 36 photos that sum up having a toddler.

Messy. Crazy. Energetic. Adorable. Exhausting.

Those are just some of the words my colleagues use to describe their toddlers.

Parents and non-parents alike know toddlers (children 1-3 years of age) will push your limits. They'll be laughing one minute and crying the next.

We asked our Mamamia community to share a photo that shows they have a toddler. And boy, did they deliver.

From mess, to tantrums... to more mess, here are 36 photos that sum up the toddler stage.

1. Nicole

