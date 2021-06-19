When I was a teenager, some people would have perceived me as boy-crazy. To an extent, I thought I was.

I enjoyed dressing up, going to parties and kissing the boys, because wasn’t that what girls were supposed to do in high school? *rolls eyes.*

So there I was, making my way through my teenage years trying to impress boys at parties, and most of my friends were doing the same. I didn’t feel as though anything was off, it was all just... “normal”.

As we got older my friends started having sex and actually dating, whilst I continued doing the same thing — kissing boys and moving on with my life.

I found myself feeling resentful of my friends who were having sex and had boyfriends because I didn’t understand why they would want to date and have sex, so I felt left out and awkward whenever sex or boyfriends were discussed.

On every birthday after I turned 18 I would say to myself “before my next birthday I will have sex”.

Suddenly I found myself at 24, and I still hadn’t slept with a boy or even had a boyfriend. I went on dates with men, however, it never led anywhere. I would always find an excuse or get 'the ick' within the first 10 minutes.

When they offered to walk me home, I would think “please don’t kiss me”.

Some of my friends and family started to judge me for being 24 and still a virgin.

I DREADED the drinking game ‘Never Have I Ever’ because I didn’t have any sex stories. Whenever I revealed the fact that I hadn’t slept with a man, my face went bright red and I knew I would have to answer the fundamental question: why? A question I didn’t even know the answer to.

I clearly remember my sister and I were waiting for a train, and I asked her, “Do you think there’s something wrong with me?” She shrugged and answered, “Maybe.”

That night I changed my preferences on Tinder to include both boys and girls. For a while, I did nothing but swipe.

I knew I had always found women beautiful and fascinating, however, I’d never considered the possibility that I was gay. I had gay friends and all of them said that they’d known they were gay for as long as they could remember, so I couldn’t be gay. Right?