Five dinners that parents AND kids will eat. Really.

By JO ABI

There are food items I buy weekly because they are staples in my household. They are chicken mince, chicken drumsticks, basmati rice, thin dry spaghetti, carrots, cucumbers, potatoes, corn and freshly grated parmesan cheese.

Here are the 5 kid-friendly dinners I am planning for this week with some leftovers for my lunch the next day. They can be easily spiced up at the last minute for parents so everyone will be happy and satisfied.

Monday: Creamy spaghetti with ricotta, zucchini and basil

This is such a brilliant dinner choice because for fussy eaters you can peel the zucchini skin off and they’ll never know it is even there. Plus, show me one child who doesn’t love creamy spaghetti.

After I serve my children I stir in extra zucchini and fresh basil for my husband and I.

Get the recipe here.

Tuesday: Meatballs with vegetable sticks

My kids love meatballs and not just with spaghetti. When you cook a flat meatball it’s actually a rissole but my children call them flat meatballs. I often use chicken mince instead of beef or pork mince and they are just as delicious.

We serve them with carrot and cucumber sticks for a simple and healthy dinner.

Get the recipe here.

Wednesday: Spicy potato, butternut squash, pea and paneer curry with orange-scented rice

Don’t be afraid to try spicy curries and casseroles. For children, all you do is use less herbs and spices. The milder flavour is lovely.

Served with what my children call ‘orange rice’, it will be a hit.

Get the recipe here.

Thursday: Roasted tomato, leek and mozzarella pizza

Yes, my little kids pick the tomatoes off but I don’t care, as long as they eat some of it which they usually do.

This pizza is a big hit in my family. My husband and I have gotten into the habit of piling on a rocket and parmasen salad on top of each slice. It is amazingly delicious.

Get the recipe here.

Friday: Parmesan and sage–crusted pork chops

Crumb anything and your kids will eat it. Think of all the foods you can crumb. Meat, vegetables…it’s endless and your children will love it.

You can even dip the meat and vegetables in pureed vegetables instead of egg, then the crumbs and then fry it up (or bake it).

Get the recipe here.

This article was originally published on iVillage.com.au here.