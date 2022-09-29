Diane Kruger dated Joshua Jackson for 10 years. Here's where their lives are now.

Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson met way back in 2006. At the time Jackson had become somewhat of a heartthrob thanks to his role in the 90s teen drama, Dawson's Creek. Despite his success, Kruger hadn't been impressed, and it wasn't until after their "miserable" first date, that they began to get along.
In an interview with US Weekly, Jackson admitted their date was brought down by her allergies and his nerves.
"I took her to an Italian restaurant, and there was some flower that was blooming. She was allergic to it so she sniffled and sneezed the entire time," he explained.
"And when I get nervous, you might have noticed I talk a lot. So I just chewed her ear off for an hour and a half… It was amazing. I'm surprised she ever called back."