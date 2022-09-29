Diane Kruger dated Joshua Jackson for 10 years. Here's where their lives are now.

Kruger went on to say that while she thought their date was going to end earlier, she was sourly mistaken.

"I thought he might say, 'Let's call it a day. I'll bring you home,'" she recalled. "And of course not. He talked about himself for an hour and a half. Nonstop."

She added: "He took me back to my hotel in his car, which was a piece of s**t. Excuse me, but it was. The door was eaten by his dog, it smelled so bad. If you know Josh, you know he was not the tidiest of guys, so trust me, it was not cute."

To make matters worse, he even went for a kiss. Kruger admitted, "I swear to God, at the end, I was like 'Should I slap him?'"

It worked out in the end though, because eventually, the pair become official.

However, Kruger and Jackson didn't 'settle down' and get married – and in Kruger's words, it simply wasn't a desire she had after previously marrying director Guillaume Canet.

"No paper you have signed will keep you around," she told Allure in 2010.

In 2012, she further explained her thoughts to US Weekly: "Marriage is important for the people it's important for, but neither one of us is particularly religious, so I don't think there's any particular push... But never say never! I don't know."

While Jackson found fame through acting, Kruger had been a jack of all trades after coming up in the fashion scene as a model and stylish it-girl before transitioning into acting. Her love for fashion was something Jackson admired.

"One of the most attractive things to me about Diane is how confident she is in herself as a woman and in her beauty, and how much self-respect she has and the way that manifests itself in the way she dresses," Jackson told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015.