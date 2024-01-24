The one product for dewy makeup without looking greasy, according to a beauty therapist.

If there's one thing we love at Mamamia, it's pilfering juicy secrets from some of the beauty industry's biggest names. It's pervy! Fun! And really quite helpful. Espeically when it comes to the tiny tweaks that can level up your makeup game.

And that's what You Beauty's 'In Her Bag' is all about. Hosted by the sparkly Lucy Neville, each week we snoop through a beauty insisder's makeup bag and find out what they spend their money on, what products they hate, as well as the best makeup technique they've ever used.

Watch: Mamamia's beauty contributor Teresa McNamara shares her thoughts on the popular Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops. Here are her honest thoughts. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

This week, we asked content creator and beauty therapist Madeleine Edwards her secret to glowing skin — because if you follow her on Instagram, you'll know she is the queen of radiance. And she spilled all of her tricks, including the secret to dewy makeup without looking shiny.

Because while every beauty girl loves a dewy, hydrated makeup look, it you're anything like us you'll often find you look a little greasy and sweaty rather than glowing and radiant. Gah. The oily girls will get it!