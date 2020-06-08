A powerful photo, a tragic ending: The story of Devonte Hart, and the parents who killed him.

CPS reported that the children claimed Jennifer – who by this stage was home-schooling them - disciplined her family by starvation. But when the adults were investigated, Sarah, who worked full time out of the house, took responsibility.

It would transpire to not be an isolated incident, but rather, a pattern of abuse.

The Harts fled Minnesota to Oregon, where two years later, Oregon CPS opened an investigation into their parenting. Finally, in 2017, after fleeing again, the Harts moved to Woodland, Washington.

At each new location, teachers and neighbours noticed signs of abuse, and the unusually small size of the children, which indicated their basic nourishment needs were not being met. Each time, investigations were made.

It took years, but finally, the state CPS departments began piecing together the case against the Harts, who had managed to be just convincing enough to secure their freedom to continue to be mothers to their adopted children.

Some who’ve investigated the case have suggested that this was the ultimate situation of white privilege; the vulnerable children’s concerns were smoothly dismissed by the mothers, who, because of their wholesome public images, were believed instead.

Others have suspected the children were used by the couple to cultivate a social media following, as Jennifer prolifically posted happy, shiny images of the family.

It’s also been noted that the Harts had received USD $277,000 in public money to support the adoptions.

Whatever the Harts’ motivation, no one suspected the tragedy that was coming.

By August 2017, despite yet another attempt at a fresh start, the net began closing on the Harts. The DeKalb family, who were immediate neighbours, found Devonte (15 by this time) begging for food, on numerous occasions.

One night Hannah escaped her home and pleaded with the DeKalbs to hide her, claiming her mothers were racist and whipped the children with belts.

As usual, Jennifer and Sarah were able to convince everyone that the children were exaggerating, and were perfectly safe.

The DeKalbs’ misgivings were momentarily calmed. But a starving Devonte continued to visit for food – nine times alone between March 15-23, 2018. He was asking for “non-perishables” that didn’t need to be stored, for six children.

When Mrs DeKalb finally pushed him an answer, Devonte explained to her simply that as punishment, they would be made to skip meals; but that the situation had recently escalated, and sometimes they would be denied meals for days. He had been adopted when he was five, so could tell the situation had changed.

And then, terrified, he added, “Don’t tell mum”.

Over the next week, Devonte also disclosed that Sarah, who used to dislike the physical punishments, was now tolerant of them.

“Everything Hannah told you was true,” Devonte bravely shared.

It was clear to Mrs DeKalb that the plight of the children had become extremely dangerous. She notified CPS, and her father called the police.