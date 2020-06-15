Where are they now? The kids from Desperate Housewives, 16 years later.

Although it's hard to believe, it's been 16 years since Desperate Housewives first premiered on our screens.

The American drama series, which aired for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012, followed the lives of four women living on Wisteria Lane – Lynette Scavo (Felicity Huffman), Bree Van de Kamp (Marcia Cross), Susan Mayer (Teri Hatcher) and Gabrielle Solis (Eva Longoria Bastón) – and their dysfunctional families.

As the series covers 13 years of the women's lives, viewers watched as the children of the four women grew up.

Now, eight years since the show wrapped up, many of the child actors who starred on the show are in their twenties and thirties.

Here's what the kids from Desperate Housewives are up to now.

Andrea Bowen (Julie Mayer)

Image: IMDb.

Andrea Bowen portrayed Julie Mayer, the eldest daughter of Susan Delfino (Teri Hatcher) and Karl Mayer (Richard Burgi).

Now 30 years old, the actress and singer has continued her career in the entertainment industry.

Following Desperate Housewives, she guest starred in The Closer, Hawaii Five-O and Scandal, before appearing in a number of television movies, such as Under Fire and Pretty Little Addict.