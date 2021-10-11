Barter said he provided evidence of a dozen different occasions when Handlin had allegedly spent company money on personal expenses – including up to $15,000 on his school reunion in Brisbane.

The list also detailed an allegation that Handlin had spent company money at brothels.

Allegations of private detective use.

On the final page of the report, Lockhart said Handlin instructed staff to be followed by private detectives.

"It was just the sheer fact that he requested such an event that happened that horrified me. Who says, you know, 'I run a company, I don't trust this person, I'm gonna get them followed to see what they're doing?' I've never heard of it before. And I hope I never hear of it again."

Publicly, Handlin spun his suspension as "medical leave".

But after three months, Handlin returned to work.

Sony offered 15 senior employees cash incentives to stay on despite this, totalling three-quarters of a million dollars.

Nine of the executives involved, included Terrey, left Sony Music Australia within the next four years.

Denis Handlin's statement.

Handlin declined to be interviewed for Four Corners' investigation, but he did release a statement to the ABC.

"I would never tolerate treating women in an inappropriate or discriminatory manner. At any time I was made aware of this sort of behaviour, I took action to ensure that it was stopped and didn't occur again. Over the years, this included seeing people at all levels leave the company. With issues of sexual misconduct, I always took immediate action... This included commissioning independent inquiries."

Former employees told the investigation they wanted Sony to be open and honest about Handlin's decades-long reign, his dismissal and the need for company-wide change.

"These people were traumatised. And until they see New York stand up and have the guts to come out and face the music on this, which is what everyone's expecting, this story is not going to go away," former HR manager Lockhart said.

