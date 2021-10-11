The following post discusses sexual assault and harassment and might be triggering for some readers.
On Monday night, the ABC's Four Corners aired an investigation into former Sony Music Australia CEO Denis Handlin.
The ABC team spoke to more than 100 current and former staff from Sony Music Australia, who shared allegations about the toxic environment at one of Australia's biggest record companies, run for decades by Handlin.
Over five decades, Denis Handlin amassed a level of power that cannot be overstated.
Watch: The trailer for Four Corners' investigation. Post continues below video.
Handlin began his career in the mail room at Sony Music in 1970. He worked his way up and became CEO in 1984. He is the company's longest-serving employee globally.
He has been a member of the board at the Australian Recording Industry Association since 1984 and chairman of the ARIA Board since 2010.
In June, Handlin left Sony after five decades, as the company announced an investigation into its workplace culture, but it hasn't been enough to stifle the controversy surrounding him, Sony and the wider Australian music industry.
Four Corners contacted many Sony artists. None of them would talk on the record about the decades long scandal within Sony Music. #4Corners— Sally Neighbour (@neighbour_s) October 11, 2021
Top Comments