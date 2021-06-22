A 'boys club' and 20 years of allegations: Exactly what's going on at Sony Music Australia.

The following post discusses sexual assault and harassment and might be triggering for some readers.

After weeks of pressure, this week the most powerful name in Australian music came toppling down.

Denis Handlin has been removed as head of Sony Music Australia "effective immediately", according to a statement issued on Monday by the chairman of Sony Music Entertainment, Rob Stringer.

Handlin, who began his career at Sony Music more than 50 years ago, was ousted after weeks of allegations against the company of a toxic work environment.

The allegations - which are aimed at the company, not an individual - span 20 years and include sexual harassment at work events, intimidating behaviour, alcohol abuse, racism and the unfair treatment of women in the workplace.

Here's what we know.

What are the allegations at Sony Music Australia?

An investigation by The Guardian includes allegations spanning 20 years from a number of employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity, out of concerns for their careers or because they signed non-disclosure agreements.

Among them are claims of sexual harassment at work events, sexism, intimidation and alcohol abuse.

"Sony was ruled by fear, like nowhere else I've ever worked," a former promotions manager told the publication.

A former manager said: "They hire young people [who] walk into that culture and think that's normal because it's all they've ever known."

Revealed: multiple allegations of toxic culture at Sony Music Australia as CEO Denis Handlin leaves https://t.co/KjjSDcVeMS — steph harmon (@stephharmon) June 21, 2021

The Guardian said five of the former employees it spoke to said they sought professional mental health treatment due to the level of psychological distress they were under.