Delta Goodrem is engaged and we're not crying you're crying.

Delta Goodrem has gone and said yes, you guys!

Yep, the Australian star is officially engaged, sharing the news via an Instagram post on Thursday evening.

"My best friend asked me to marry him 💍," she captioned a sunset snap of herself with boyfriend fiancé Matthew Copley.

He decided to pop the question while the couple were holidaying in Malta.

Delta also posted a video of the stunning proposal spot (complete with violinists and rose petals to really set the mood) and gave us a squiz at her beautiful ring – which let's be honest, we were all dying to see the sescond we heard the news.