In the 1980s, Debra Winger was an upcoming Hollywood star. Then she faded into obscurity.

It was Debra Winger’s first day on set for the 1983 movie Terms Of Endearment. The up-and-coming actress was starring opposite screen legend Shirley MacLaine. As MacLaine tells it, Winger yelled at her to "get over here" and stand on her placement marks. But MacLaine, knowing this was a territorial battle, refused to be told what to do. The crew watched to see what Winger would do next.

"She turned around, walked away from me, lifted her skirt slightly, looked over her shoulder, bent over, and farted in my face," MacLaine claimed in her autobiography My Lucky Stars.

Both women were later nominated for the best actress Oscar for their roles in the movie. MacLaine won, giving a shout-out to Winger’s 'turbulent brilliance' in her acceptance speech.

Watch: Movie mistakes you may have missed. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Winger was on her way to becoming one of the biggest female movie stars of the 1980s. But she had a reputation for wild partying and being difficult, and in 1995, she walked away from Hollywood.

Winger had always wanted to act, but saw it as only a hobby until she had a terrible, life-changing accident as an 18-year-old. While dressed as a troll for a job at an amusement park, she fell off a truck, suffered a cerebral haemorrhage and went blind. It took 10 months for her sight to come back, and in that time, she decided to make acting her career.

After a few years of roles in movies such as Slumber Party ’57, she scored the lead opposite John Travolta in Urban Cowboy. Even at that early stage of her career, she was standing up for herself. Director James Bridges told the New York Times he had a 'horrendous fight' with her.

Debra Winger in Slumber Party '57 (Left) and Urban Cowboy with John Travolta (Right). Image: IMDb.