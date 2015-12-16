“By the time I am 14 the boys in my class will have called me a ‘whore’, a ‘bitch’, a ‘c**t’ and many other things. It’s just for fun, of course…”

“By the time I am 16 a couple of the boys will have snuck their hands down my pants while I’m so drunk I can’t even stand straight. And although I say no they just laugh. It’s funny right?

“No wonder I’m raped when I’m 21.”

In a time of shocking violence against women we have seen a plethora of videos raising awareness of the grim nature of the situation.

In a year where two Australian women have been killed every week at the hands of their partners or ex-partners we have rightly been inundated with campaigns to stop the scourge of family violence.

But this video is one with a difference.

This one talks directly to fathers and fathers-to-be and what it says is confronting.

In the five-minute video a daughter tells her father about all of the harassment and abuse she will suffer at the hands of men during her lifetime.

She pleads with her father to stop allowing degrading words and actions of men towards women to continue.

Watch the powerful video here: