Content warning: This story includes descriptions of alleged sexual assault that may be distressing to some readers.

Netflix's Beef is the show pretty much everyone is talking about.

Initially, it was thanks to the show's engaging plot and some brilliant acting from its lead, Ali Wong. But now another story has emerged that is dominating headlines. And it has everything to do with one of the show's actors, David Choe.

Choe is an American artist, musician, actor, and a former podcast host.

On his now-defunct podcast, DVDASA, there was an episode in 2014 where Choe told a graphic story to his co-host Asa Akiram which some have described as "a graphic story of sexual assault".

Now years down the track, a video clip from that podcast episode has resurfaced online in the wake of Choe's fame resurgence thanks to Beef. And the remarks made by Choe have been met with widespread condemnation.

As for the story that Choe told, he described an event in which he received a massage from a professional masseuse. He went on to detail a number of sex acts that he allegedly performed in front of the massage therapist, and said he allegedly forced her to do so as well after she had said no.

He also reportedly described his own actions as "rapey behaviour".

"I'm getting turned on just telling this story. I just take her hand and I put it on my d*ck... So I go back to the chill method of: You never ask first, you just do it, get in trouble and then pay the price later... The thrill of possibly going to jail, that's what achieved the erection quest," he said.

His co-host responded: "Ew, you're basically telling us that you're a rapist now and that the only way to get your d*ck really hard is rape."