Why Dave Hughes is embracing his grey hair.

This International Women's Day, Mamamia has pledged to #ChooseToChallenge gender stereotypes. That's why we're flipping the script in the stories you'll find on our homepage today. To draw attention to the ridiculous stories that still get written about women in the public eye, we've written satirical stories about male public figures, using the type of headlines that are still, in 2021, exclusively written about women. You can read more about our pledge to #ChooseToChallenge gender stereotypes this IWD here.

Dave Hughes is being applauded as brave and inspirational after stepping out publicly with a fully grey head of hair.

The comedian and radio host, 50, made an appearance at his own job last week where he discussed his looks, and how he transitioned from brown hair to grey without feeling the pressure of dyeing his locks.

As his co-hosts expressed how much they liked his hair, Hughes was flattered.

"You know, I do too. I am so happy I let it go grey," he said.

"I still only see a stylist every four to six months, and it hasn't really impacted my life in the slightest, but people keep saying I'm really brave for aging naturally."

Social media was equally kind.

"Dave Hughes looks FABULOUS!!!" one fan wrote.

"Hughesy has inspired me to embrace my salt and pepper roots. If he can do it, so can I," another wrote.

Right from his early days of standup and ranting on Rove, Hughes has been known for his trademark brown hair.

Hughes before the natural aging process turned his hair grey. Here he dons a black suit and black tie and does the thumbs up, perhaps at his luxurious locks. Image: Getty.