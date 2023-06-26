'I was diagnosed with ADHD and left my husband at the same time. Here’s what dating has been like.'

I suspected I had ADHD early in 2020 after my son was diagnosed.

At the time I was extremely unhappy in my marriage and my life in general. If I'm honest with myself, I felt like I was a shell of my former self. So I decided to end my marriage – as scary as that was to do.

I had three children under seven, plus COVID was just hitting, and I was having an identity crisis over potentially having ADHD. The whole experience was so overwhelming.

I started diving deep into learning about ADHD and how it affects women specifically. OH MY GOD. It was me. It was all me. Instantly I was aware of how ADHD was actually impacting my life – including how I tackled day-to-day tasks, how I parented, how I managed stress, my relationships and how I felt about myself. My ADHD was impacting it all, significantly.

A year later, I finally decided to get an official diagnosis and start medication. Having a definitive answer and being able to put strategies in place while having the support of the medication was life-changing. I also realised that by removing this fog, I really had made the right choice in leaving my husband, and I was ready to move forward with my life.

It took about another year for me to really settle into a new way of being. The kids living in two separate houses while managing all our emotions during the transition. Making my home more ADHD-friendly for me and the kids and openly talking about my ADHD and my separation from family and friends and the shame I seemed to feel surrounding that. It really was a lot.