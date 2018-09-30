Women, these are the three questions that are apparently ruining your dating life.

“If you’re seeing a woman in her 30s, it happens on every second date – without fail. It’s so awkward. They don’t even know they’re doing it – but when I hear those words, I go running.”

As a dating expert, I’d heard the same complaint hundreds of times. It’s an epidemic striking fear into the hearts of unattached men. Are you a single woman? In your 30s? Have a job? You’re probably guilty of giving The Career Woman Quiz.

Eligible bachelors with potent sperm counts from across the world are fed up with us women with full time jobs asking nosy questions on our dates – and it’s about time we reflected on how this makes them feel.

Let's take five minutes from silly tasks like living our lives and checking our email to look at how we can avoid terrifying poor men with questions about our future.

"What are you looking for?"

Despite people using dating apps for anything from friendship to marriage, it's essential you DON'T ask your male mate what type of relationship he is searching for. This is stressful, and very forward, and generally too much for men.

Instead of scaring him by being clear about your hopes and dreams, simply wait six months until you're deeply invested and blurt it out during an argument.

"Do you want to get married?"

Being a career woman, you've likely neglected the fourth finger of your left hand for less essential matters such as postgraduate study, home ownership or charitable giving. It's OK – we all make mistakes. Asking your date if he ever plans to walk down the aisle is a huge error as men are wild stallions, unbridled by women's domestic ways. It's best to be vague and drop hints by wearing white and showing him your engagement ring Pinterest. You'll figure out if he wants to get married when he either proposes or you die alone.