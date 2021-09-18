"Early dates can be problematic": What no one tells you about dating after divorce.

I didn’t expect dating after divorce to go the way it did.

I was married for over 15 years so I was completely out of touch with modern dating and had no idea what to expect.

I also had a few assumptions about dating as an older divorcee with kids.

Most of them ended up being wrong.

Early dates can be problematic.

As many of us do, I landed in a rebound relationship immediately after leaving my marriage.

I’d been warned about rebounds and how painful and pointless they are, but I ignored that advice.

The rebound ended up being an even more manipulative and physically abusive relationship than my abusive marriage, and that was my first lesson.

Lesson #1: If you date too quickly after divorce, you end up in a similar relationship to the one you left.

I didn’t see the pattern in my relationships, though, until the second guy I dated after divorce.

He was sweet and not abusive, but he was a player.

After our second date, when it became clear he wasn’t interested in anything more than sex, I saw the similarities.

I could have lined up almost every guy I’ve ever dated and they would be interchangeable: most of them were extroverts around the same height with dark hair.

They were all charismatic and fun, but self-centred and attention-seeking. As a quiet introvert, I’d fallen into an "opposites attract" situation.

I’d become their adoring fan, and they’d lap up more and more of my time, energy, and attention. My relationship style was very one-sided.

I very quickly started to see that dating after divorce would require me seeking out new types of people and learning to behave in different ways in a relationship.