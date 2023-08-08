‘It happened to me five times in ONE week.' The new dating trend I *don’t* want to write about.

Last week was going to be MY WEEK.
“Hello world,” I told myself in the mirror. “I am single and ready to mingle!”
Which has essentially been the case on and off for the past eight years of my life. But, you know... here we go again.
I was putting myself out there.
(And by *putting myself out there* I meant I was swiping. Repeatedly. On multiple dating apps. All day long.)
Well, fast forward a week and consider your girl BROKEN. Because I got cancelled. Blatantly ghosted. And it happened not once or twice.
Oh no.
It happened FIVE TIMES with four different men in the space of one teeny, tiny week.
RIP me.