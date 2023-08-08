‘It happened to me five times in ONE week.' The new dating trend I *don’t* want to write about.

But rather than wallowing in the inevitable questions that arise from these sorts of dating fails (ie, 'Is it me? What did I do wrong?' etc, etc), I decided to find out from an expert just what the hell is going on with guys these days.

(Or if it was, in fact, me. Which is couldn't have been. No way.)

'It’s really sh*tty behaviour.'

“There’s a bit of a theme at the moment of people doing this more and more, and it’s really sh*tty behaviour,” Sydney sexologist Georgia Grace told me.

“Unfortunately, there is a bit of a culture of standing people up – and it can be for a range of reasons."

The first, she said, is that people get nervous and their only way to deal with the nerves of the first date might be to avoid it.

“They may just be so overwhelmed with the concept and idea that they've got to go and meet up with someone, that they may just never show up,” she explained.

Which could explain Brian.

Brian, with his innocent smile, naive eyes and a WhatsApp photo that should have been left on LinkedIn. His image and banter just screamed (or, politely raised its voice) *good guy*. So after days of chatting on Hinge, and rescheduling one date already, we booked in a coffee for a Saturday morning.

And then I just... never heard from him again.

Watch: Horoscopes virtual dating. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Besides simply ceasing to exist (not a super-likely scenario), another reason people are doing the dirty is that – wait for it – they may just be insensitive souls. (Ok, my words, not Georgia's – clearly the rage still simmers).