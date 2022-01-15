19 dating app opening lines that aren’t just “Hey, how are you?”

It has come to my attention that more people could be dating on dating apps.

Yes, dating on a dating app. Rather unorthodox, I know.

But hear me out.

There are four words getting in the way of you finding love, sex, platonic cuddles, light spanking, ethical non-monogamy, repeated rejection, or whatever it is that you’re looking for on a dating app: Hey, how are you?

Watch: The horoscopes, dating. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Everyone is either good, bad or anxious, let’s just get that out of the way. And before you get technical or tricky with me, yes, this includes all variations of 'hey how are you', including, but not limited to, 'hello how you doing', 'howdy how’s life treating you', 'hiiiii how you been', 'oi what’s up', and so on.

So, unless you’re on the apps to waste what precious time you have left on this earth, here are 19 alternative options you can utalise on your next swiping session:

1. How’s ya mum? I haven’t seen her in a while.

2. Let’s debate… banana on pizza?

3. Do you brush your teeth morning or night? (Yes, this is a trick question.)

4. Choose your own adventure: (1) deeply uncomfortable personal question or (2) boring yet socially acceptable question.

5. If they choose (1), then ask, Who do you love more, your mum or dad? If they choose (2), then unmatch.