“He is an individual who is well known to police and has a number of interactions, adverse, with the police force. So he is well known to us,” he said.

“We’re still trying to establish the intent and the motivation behind this but all I can say is that, sadly, people have lost their lives this evening.”

The man is being held in custody in hospital as a precaution.

Kershaw praised the actions of police.

“This was a first class response. Within the hour, we were able to apprehend and take that offender safely into custody,” he said.

Shortly after the shooting, a group of about a dozen men who were friends and relatives of one of the men who died gathered at the Palms Hotel, many in tears.

Local Matthew James helped patch up a woman who had been shot in the leg near the Palms.

She is in hospital in a stable condition, an NT Health spokeswoman said.

“She was caught up in it, she said ‘I’ve been shot, I don’t know why, I don’t have anything to do with anything.’ She was hysterical obviously,” Mr James told AAP.

The woman who had been shot told Mr James the shooter had been going from room to room, shouting the name of a man he wanted to see and firing his gun.

“People were rushing past me saying someone had just been shooting up the Palms Hotel,” he said.

One witness in the Pioneer Hotel across the road from the Palms initially believed he heard a firecracker.

“I would probably say that 15 to 20 rounds went off over the next five minutes and when we were sitting at the front here, it got very confusing, so everybody was taken inside,” he told the ABC.

Another witness said he got one victim out of the motel.

“Me and this older gentlemen, we watched him walk from room to room shooting every room, and we couldn’t go in there because it was a crime scene,” he told the ABC.

“We got one person out, this gentleman over here but we didn’t realise there was another person in there.”

Known to his friends as “Hoffy”, the actions of the alleged shooter have shocked the Darwin community.

Speaking in London, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the shooting was a “terrible act of violence”.