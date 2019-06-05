-With AAP.
1. “I’ve been shot, I don’t know why.” A man has been arrested after a shooting rampage in Darwin that left four people dead.
Four men have been killed, and a woman has been wounded, after a gunman opened fire with a pump action shotgun in five different locations in Darwin.
The 45-year-old suspected gunman, who was on parole, was arrested after being on the run for about an hour following the shootings in and around a hotel in Darwin’s CBD on Tuesday.
Detectives will on Wednesday start piecing together the sequence of events, including the motives of the shooter, who’s been named as Darwin local Ben Hoffmann.
He was arrested at the busy Stuart Highway and McMinn Street intersection near where the shootings occurred, with television footage showing him on the ground after being dragged from under his white dual cab ute, kicking his legs at officers from NT Police’s Territory Response Group.
The incident started with reports of a man firing shots at Finnis St at about 5.50pm just outside the Darwin CBD, with the four deaths occurring at the nearby Buffalo Club, Gardens Hill Crescent, the Palms Motel and Jolly Street.
A gunman was tasered and arrested after killing at least 4 people and wounding several others in the northern Australian city of Darwin, officials and media said pic.twitter.com/UxeBm8oVlN
— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) June 4, 2019
He also tried to enter the Peter McCauley Centre police station to possibly hand himself in, then contacted a duty superintendent who did a “magnificent job in negotiating with him” before the arrest, Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw told reporters.
The alleged shooter is an outlaw motorcycle gang member, well known to police with a criminal history, and the incident is not believed to be terror-related.
Mr Kershaw said he was was released from prison on parole in January after serving at least a year, was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet, and had acted alone on Tuesday.
