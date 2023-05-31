That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson has been found guilty of raping two women.

The 47-year-old was found guilty of two counts of rape in a retrial of a case involving three women, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A jury in Los Angeles, made up of seven women and five men, deliberated for over a week before reaching a verdict.

They could not reach a verdict on the third count, which alleged that Masterson raped a longtime girlfriend.

Masterson pleaded not guilty to three counts of felony rape, which were alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2003.

The actor was led from the courtroom in handcuff son Wednesday. The 47-year-old actor faces up to 30 years in prison.

His wife, actor and model Bijou Phillips, wept as he was led away.

It came after the first trial ended in a mistrial in 2022, after the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Prosecutors said Masterson forcibly raped three women, who were members of the Church of Scientology, in his Hollywood Hills home. They told jurors he drugged the women's drinks so he could rape them. They said he used his prominence in the church to avoid consequences for decades.

Masterson did not testify, and his lawyers called no witnesses. The defence argued that the acts were consensual, and attempted to discredit the women's stories by highlighting changes and inconsistencies over time, which they said showed signs of co-ordination between them.

The women testified that when they reported Masterson to church officials, they were told they were not raped, were put through ethics programs themselves, and were warned against going to law enforcement to report a member of such high standing.