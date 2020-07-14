The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday July 15.

Dannii Minogue exempt from hotel quarantine.

Anyone breaking Queensland's tough rules to limit the spread of COVID-19 risks being jailed for up to six months, with Dannii Minogue's exemption from the state's quarantine program labelled a "double standard" from those forced to endure it.

The state government will this week amend legislation to hike up the penalty for individuals caught breaking the state's public health directions.

But singer and television personality Dannii Minogue, who has flown in from the US, has avoided the 14 days in hotel quarantine at her own expense after being given an exemption to stay at a home.

Queensland's top doctor denies celebrity @DanniiMinogue has been given special treatment, despite allowing her to skip hotel quarantine. @JoelDry7 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/ROh3YxUbU3 — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) July 14, 2020

Defence force personnel, maritime workers, consular officials, flight crews, entertainers and sportspeople are among those who are exempt from hotel quarantine.

Minogue is one of 38 people granted an exemption.

"They need to then quarantine in another place that I'm satisfied adheres to the same requirements," Dr Young added. "There's no special treatment for anyone."

A Current Affair reported this week that Stephen Evans, a New South Wales man returning from emergency life-saving cancer surgery in Germany, was denied the same exemption three times.

With a severely compromised immune system, doctors say he should be self-isolating at home. Instead, he's locked up in a Sydney hotel.

Billionaire Kerry Stokes is another big name that's managed to avoid the mandatory procedure.