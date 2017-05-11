Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has a bold plan for how she'll survive prison.

A day after she was sentenced to a year and a day behind bars for bankruptcy fraud, Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has revealed how she plans to spend her time in jail.

In an exclusive interview with Good Morning America, the 51-year-old reality TV star says she plans to pretend her time in prison is a “movie shoot”.

Abby Lee Miller reveals how she’ll spend her time in prison. Post continues after video.

“A year and a day…it sounds like a movie title,” she joked to GMA reporter Linsey Davis.

“I’m just going to pretend I’m shooting a movie and we’re all on set and I’m there for 10 months, and that’s the way it’s going to be.”

Miller was also slapped with a $40,000 fine after she was found guilty of bankruptcy fraud and failing to declare $120,000 of foreign currency.