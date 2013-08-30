Please share: The dads who are fighting for marriage equality.

One of the most important things about being a father is accepting your kids as they are, and teaching your kids to be accepting of others.

This is a video that highlights some high-profile fathers who are doing just that.

Magic Johnson, Artie Goldstein and Neil Patrick Harris are just some of the high-profile dads who are taking a stand for gay rights. Some are fathers who have gay children. Some are gay fathers who have children. But they all believe the same thing: gay or straight, everyone deserves to be happy and loved.

These are the fathers who support marriage equality.

