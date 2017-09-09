A dad of five daughters has created a set of feminist 'rules' for dating his girls.

We’ve seen the movies and read the books.

You know, the ones where the overprotective father suddenly realises his little girls are growing up and want to start dating.

The ones where a pimply, nervous teenage boy rings the doorbell of his date’s home, only to be greeted by an angry, overbearing father asking them about their intentions.

And possibly holding a shotgun.

It's a tale that is as old and tired as teaching young girls that the only way to true and lasting happiness is to find their 'Prince Charming', and we're getting pretty sick of it.

Thankfully, writer J. Warren Welch - a man busy raising five daughters - is sick of it too. That's why he shared is own set of 'rules' for the future dates of his girls.

Welch's first rule for dating his daughters? "You'll have to ask them what their rules are."

"I'm not raising my little girls to be the kind of women who need their daddy to act like a creepy, possessive badass in order for them to be treated with respect," he wrote on Facebook and Instagram.

"You will respect them, and if you don't, I promise they won't need my help putting you back in your place. Good luck pumpkin."