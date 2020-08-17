'I was added to a group called: All the people that hate Natasha.' In 2020, cyberbullying is worse than ever.

According to headspace, more than half of young Australians (53 per cent) have experienced cyber bullying.

As per the eSafety Commissioner, examples of cyber bullying can include abusive messages, imitating others online, humiliating others online, excluding others online, and creating fake accounts to trick someone or humiliate them.

In the hopes of shining a light on the often covert bullying tactics used online, we spoke to three young women about their experiences. Here's what they had to say.

Natasha's story.

For *Natasha, her experience of bullying began in Year Four, when a girl within her friendship group began targeting her at school.

"It was mainly the one person that controlled it all," Natasha, who is now in Year Nine, told Mamamia.

"She kind of took my friends away. She was more popular than me, so she kind of manipulated people to not hang out with me."

Shortly after starting her high school years, Natasha and her friends joined a number of social media platforms, including Snapchat and Instagram. Suddenly, Natasha, then 13 years old, had no escape from her bully.

"That's when it started getting worse, because she had another way of doing it," Natasha shared.

Predominantly, the bullying Natasha experienced occurred on Snapchat.





As of April 2020, the app, which allows users to communicate through messages that expire after 24 hours, has more than 6.4 million monthly active Australian users.

While the popular app was designed for confidential direct messaging between friends, it has become a significant source of online bullying.

For instance, the app's messaging function, which notifies users when their messages are screenshotted, makes it difficult for victims of bullying to keep a record of evidence.

"These apps [such as Snapchat and TikTok] have given young people new opportunities to keep in touch with friends and family," Jessie Mitchell, Senior Advisor, Bullying at the Alannah & Madeleine Foundation – a charity aimed at keeping children safe from violence and abuse – told Mamamia.

"Unfortunately, they also provide new opportunities for bullying, especially through messaging and comments."