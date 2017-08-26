With a single click, Victoria Beckham mapped out her 11-year-old's career.

While it's impossible to know for certain, it's likely that when Victoria first shared the video, she was simply showing off the talents of one of her kids. Or, as she more eloquently phrased it, having a #proudmummy moment.

But when you're a former Spice Girl and have the equivalent of an entire country's population tuning into your every move on social media, it's somewhat invariable that something will come from an otherwise nothing moment, isn't it?

Cue a record contract with Braun, a collaboration with Cody Simpson and public praise from Justin Bieber.

Listen: This Glorious Mess has all of your celebrity and non-celebrity parenting woes covered. Post continues...

A similar thing has happened for Victoria's oldest son, 18-year-old Brooklyn when alongside her husband David Beckham, the fashion designer began posting images of her son's photographic endeavours.

Again, it's likely that they were simply having a moment that all parents have and wanting to harmlessly boast about the talent of their offspring. But, like Cruz, the exposure led to big opportunities and within months the then 16-year-old was shooting for Burberry, working with major fashion labels and publications around the world, and sadly, receiving a tidal wave of criticism in the process.

Brooklyn was keen, and aspirational, sure. But his work? It was what you'd understandably expect from an under-trained 18-year-old.

So when you're a superstar, is exposing the interests of your kids to a worldwide audience actually a good thing? Should such moments be kept private in a bid to protect them from criticism and hate? Should such moments wait until they are old enough, and qualified enough, to step into such a role? And perhaps more importantly, shouldn't you keep it private lest they, well, you know, decide they don't, in fact, want to be pop stars later down the track?

Because really, how many of us actually went on to become astronauts and archaeologists despite the fierce belief that that was really what we were going do when we were 11 or 12? Then again, how many of our parents had the ability to get in touch with NASA and tee it up...

The Beckham Family.