The hero of Notre Dame: A man named Jean Marc Fournier.

If it weren’t for the quick thinking of a man named Jean Marc Fournier, then Jesus Christ’s Crown of Thorns could, right now, be nothing more than a pile of ashes.

First referred to in the sixth century, the Crown of Thorns was said to have been placed on the head of Jesus Christ during his crucifixion.

It was, according to The Bible, a way of mocking a man who believed himself to be ‘King of the Jews’. Roman soldiers took the ultimate symbol of royalty, and turned it into one of pain and degradation.

Blood, in Catholic iconography, dripped down Jesus’ forehead, and the crown has since become a ubiquitous Catholic symbol of persecution and sacrifice.

Watch: The roof and spire of Notre Dame burns. Post continues.

Video by Sunrise

The Crown of Thorns which, until Monday, sat inside the Notre Dame Cathedral is a much revered artefact to the 1.2 billion people in the world who identify as Catholic.

And on April 16, 2019, we nearly lost it.