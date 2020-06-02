Where are they now? The cast of cult noughties film Coyote Ugly, 20 years later.

It’s been 20 years since Coyote Ugly first graced our screens and gee, that went quickly, didn’t it?

The noughties film about a shy, aspiring singer (played by Piper Perabo) trying to make it in New York waitressing at the infamous Coyote Ugly bar is a cult classic, and helped launch and cement the careers of fellow Coyote Ugly cast members Tyra Banks, Adam Garcia, and ‘Can’t Fight the Moonlight’ singer LeAnn Rimes.

Remember this iconic scene from Coyote Ugly? Get all the nostalgic feels below, post continues after video.

Now two decades on, Perabo says she wouldn’t rule out a Coyote Ugly sequel, but notes it’d have to be done differently in 2020.

“I think there was a real kind of stiletto feminism that was happening in the women’s movement in the late ’90s, but I was so young, and not really politically engaged, so I think if we remade it now, I think we definitely would look at it through a different lens,” the actress told News.com.au.

“I would be excited to look at [Coyote Ugly] again in 2020, because I think we’ve evolved and it would be cool to see what it would be like now.”

While we wait for an official sequel announcement, let’s revisit where the original cast are now in 2020.

From the one who had a child with NFL star Tom Brady while he was with Gisele Bundchen, to the one who became a judge on Dancing with the Stars, this is what they’ve been up to over the last 20 years.

Piper Perabo as Violet Sanford.