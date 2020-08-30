The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday August 31.

Victoria has recorded 41 deaths as cases drop to 73.

Victoria has reported 41 coronavirus deaths, an Australian daily record, although only 19 of the fatalities are new.

It takes the state's death toll to 565 and the national figure to 652.

The previous highest daily toll was 25 on August 17.

When the Department of Health and Human Services released the daily figures on Monday, it explained 22 of the fatalities were people who died before August 27. They were reported by aged care facilities to the DHHS on Sunday.

But there was good news on new case numbers, with 73 cases the lowest figure for Victoria since July.

Also on Monday, Victoria's Police Association called for state of emergency powers to be extended.

A week ago, Premier Daniel Andrews sparked controversy when he announced the government wanted to extend the powers by 12 months to help deal with the coronavirus.

With the opposition immediately saying it would not support the proposal, the government was forced into negotiations with crossbenchers.

There has been talk of a compromise, with the extension reduced to six months, but there is no confirmation ahead of parliament returning on Tuesday.

Now the police association, a powerful lobby group, has released a statement on the issue.

"With 13 days to run on this current state of emergency, it is essential that parliament moves to maintain the framework that provides police and PSOs (public safety officers) with the capacity to help Victoria safely come out of lockdown," it said.

"There can be no adequate plan for a return to some normality, if the framework designed to ensure it's done safely and incrementally, is removed.