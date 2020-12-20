Following the NSW cluster, here are the current COVID border restrictions in place across Australia.

The Northern Beaches outbreak of coronavirus has sent the Christmas plans of thousands into chaos, as movement from NSW is restricted by state leaders to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus.

The Northern Beaches outbreak now stands at 40 cases, with the cause of the outbreak still unknown. Northern Beaches residents are currently under strict stay-at-home orders until midnight on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the nation's health ministers held a late afternoon meeting that prompted further announcements from premiers on border restrictions.

On top of these border restrictions, all jurisdictions are telling their residents to reconsider travel to Sydney.

Here is a state-by-state guide of restrictions to and from NSW.

Western Australia's Border Restrictions

WA Premier Mark McGowan has taken one of the strictest approaches out of all state leaders, reimposing a "hard" border with all travellers from NSW.

Only those with special exemptions - such as essential health and freight workers - will be permitted to enter after 12.01am on Sunday.

McGowan had a simple message for NSW contact tracers: "Get it under control".

Queensland's Border Restrictions

At 1am on Sunday, Queensland reintroduced a border pass system for travellers coming from NSW.

People coming from Northern Beaches are banned from entering Queensland, unless they are granted an exemption in which case they will need to undergo two weeks in hotel quarantine.

Travellers coming from the Central Coast and Greater Sydney areas will be asked to take a test for COVID-19 on arrival, and will be required to quarantine until they return a negative result.

Victoria's Border Restrictions

Victoria has introduced a traffic light system for travellers coming from NSW. It comes after contact tracers have identified 70 primary close contacts of Northern Beaches cases among travellers who have arrived in Victoria between December 11 and 17.

The traffic light system is as follows.

Red Zone – Permits are not available and travellers are not permitted to enter. Currently, this includes Northern Beaches and hotspot locations since December 11. On Sunday, Premier Daniel Andrews also declared Greater Sydney a Red Zone.

Amber Zone – Permits are available but all travellers are required to be tested for COVID-19 and must isolate until they get a negative result.