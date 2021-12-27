A divorce, daughter and a new movie together: Courtney Cox and David Arquette's relationship.

This post discusses miscarriage and could be triggering for some readers.

Scream co-stars Courtney Cox and David Arquette were once Hollywood's most unlikely couple.

Since meeting at the movie's pre-party, the pair have married, divorced and now co-parent their 17-year-old daughter, Coco.

While both actors prefer to live a life that is relatively private, the pair have had quite the whirlwind marriage and separation that has somehow led them right back to where they began; acting alongside each other in Scream 5.

Cox and Arquette's relationship.

Cox and Arquette first met at a pre-party before filming began for the slasher thriller film Scream in 1996 - and while 50-year-old Arquette knew it was 'love at first sight' for him, the same couldn't be said for Cox, who played level-headed reporter 'Gale Weathers'.

"For me it was, but not for her. I had to trick her," he revealed to Bang Media, via Digital Spy, in 2009. "We met at a pre-party before we started filming Scream. I was being a little cocky and Courteney was like, ‘Ah, I’ve heard of you,’ and we just kept flirting for a while. She’s just so gorgeous and she jokes around so much."

Courtney Cox as news reporter Gale Weathers and David Arquette as Sheriff Dewey Riley. Image: Dimension Films.