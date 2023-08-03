'My fiancé and I couldn't decide what to do about surnames after we marry. So we're 'name blending'.

Keeping your last name.
Hyphenating but only for the woman.
Both hyphenating.
When getting married, these are the main options you have when deciding what to do with your surname. But nothing seemed quite right for me and my fiancé, so we have decided to combine our last names (Evernden and Gillman) to create the entirely new name: Everman!
We will sound like superheroes. Or a battery company. Either way, we are stoked.
This idea is underutilised, but it is by no means new. It's referred to as 'name blending' and is considered an alternative custom intended to assign equal value to each partner's surname. It's also starting to pick up steam in same-sex marriages where there are no time-honoured traditions regarding the taking of one partner's name by the other. And I assume it's what the song 2 Become 1 by the Spice Girls is about, right? Right??
One issue we considered when making this important decision is when it comes to having kids. If you both have different surnames, what surname will your children have? If your kids have your hyphenated surname, what will they do if they get married? How many hyphens is too many? In 3023 the world may be run by a bunch of people with names like Sarah Smith-Edwards-Rodrigo-Dousset-Chard-Hanks-Connell-Arazny the Third.