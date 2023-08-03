'My fiancé and I couldn't decide what to do about surnames after we marry. So we're 'name blending'.

I don't know about you guys, but this feels like an actual issue that needs to be ironed out in society. As the concept of women automatically taking their husband's last name is dying out, the future ramifications and solutions need to be considered.

That being said, my fiancé Myles and I are very lucky our surnames happened to meld together seamlessly. This option unfortunately wouldn't work for everyone. Sometimes it could be cute but weird, like if Leonardo DiCaprio and Al Pacino got married their combined surname would be Dicappacino. Or sometimes it could be a disaster like if Stuart Little grew up to marry Alfred Hitchcock their last name would be... well... you know.

We did grapple with the decision and took it very seriously, and there were a couple of issues we had to iron out before feeling confident in our choice:

Issue #1: Tradition.

The idea to name blend was actually my fiancé's, and despite being forward-thinking "modern man", he still had to wrap his mind around the fact his last name would be changing. It simply wasn't something that he remotely considered in his life, due to being a straight man and not having any other option on the table. So as the time got closer to decide, there was some hesitation. This is completely normal to feel, and after talking it through and taking some time to consider, he became sure of the decision to become a Deluxe Combo with me.

Issue #2: Telling our parents.

We discussed it with each of our parents, who being somewhat traditional did take issue with it. Which, to be honest, is totally understandable. It is an "odd" thing to do and family names and trees are a big deal. But after talking them through the reasons and being steadfast in our choice, they all came around and are supportive. Some people may not be so lucky in this regard, so it is something to consider when deciding to name blend. But at the end of the day, it is you who has to live with your name, and you should do what feels right for you.