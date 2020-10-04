Hear me out: Why cottage cheese is the superior cheese.

There is a wine and cheese platter in front of you and you're thinking this could brie as gouda as it gets. Hold my pinot.

What if I told you there was a versatile cheese that slots seamlessly into just about every meal or snack and has some good health credentials to really make it the greatest cheese of all?

Big call, yep, but cottage cheese is where it's at.

The unsung hero.

The adaptable friend.

Sweet. Savoury. Everything in between.

I'm here to tell you why you should always have a tub in the fridge, because it's the most versatile cheese that for some reason, doesn't have as much fanfare about it as the others. But it should. And here's why.

It's actually great for smoothies.

When the post-workout refuel is needed, some cottage cheese can prove the secret ingredient in a high-protein berry smoothie with mixed berries, pomegranate juice and banana.

Yep, a smoothie. It's genius, really. Whizz up a scoop or two with some frozen fruit, a splash of juice and some skim milk for the smooth and creamy smoothie of your dreams.

Now, for the health benefits: it's high in protein and low in fat.