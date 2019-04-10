"A very small injury, but in the wrong place." Princess Diana's coroner on her unlikely death.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you covered.

Almost 22 years after the death of Princess Diana in a Paris tunnel, we now know exactly which injury was fatal.

Writing for the The Mail on Sunday, Dr Richard Shepard, a pathologist asked to review evidence of the 36-year-old’s death, says the former royal initially only appeared to suffer from a “few broken bones and a small chest injury”, but that a tiny tear in a vein in one of her lungs proved to be deadly.

“To the ambulance services, she initially seemed injured but stable, particularly as she was able to communicate. While everyone focused on Rees-Jones, however, the vein was slowly bleeding into her chest,” he wrote.

“In the ambulance, she gradually lost consciousness. When she suffered a cardiac arrest, every effort was made to resuscitate her and in hospital she went into surgery, where they did identify the problem and attempted to repair the vein. But, sadly, by then it was too late,” he added.