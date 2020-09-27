The news comes as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is set to outline Melbourne's move to the second step of the roadmap on Sunday, following better than expected progress in fighting the spread of the virus.

The measures already announced in the second step include the reopening of childcare centres, a staged return to school for students and the easing of restrictions around public gatherings to allow up to five people from a maximum of two households to meet outside.

Premier Daniel Andrews says the resignation of Health Minister Jenny Mikakos was "appropriate".

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has responded to the resignation of Health Minister Jenny Mikakos, saying he did not ask the minister to step down but thought it was an "appropriate course of action".

On Saturday, the Premier said he did not speak with Mikakos before she resigned and he had not spoken to her since.

"She sent me a text... I did not speak to her. I have not spoken with her since," he said.

"I believe Jenny's made the right choice, but she made that choice," Andrews added. "I want to thank her for her dedicated service and hard work."

The Premier and key ministers have been in hot water since it emerged that the use of private security guards, instead of police or military, led to breaches causing the state's second COVID-19 wave.

In a statement shared on Twitter on Saturday morning, Ms Mikakos said she was resigning from the cabinet and parliament following the Premier's comments about her and her department's responsibility for the running of hotel quarantine.

"I have never wanted to leave a job unfinished but in light of the Premier's statement to the board of inquiry and the fact that there are elements in it that I strongly disagree with, I believe that I cannot continue to serve in this Cabinet," she wrote.

"I am disappointed that my integrity has sought to be undermined," she added.

Mikakos also apologised for the "situation" Victorians were in and said she did not believe her actions led to them.