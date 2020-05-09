What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Saturday May 9.

With AAP.

A 92 year old woman has died in NSW.

A NSW woman has died from COVID-19, taking the national death toll to 98.

Fay Rendoth, 92, passed away from the illness on Friday at the embattled Newmarch House aged-care facility in western Sydney, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The great-grandmother is the 17th coronavirus fatality at the facility, which went into lockdown in mid-April after a staff member who tested positive to coronavirus worked six shifts while showing symptoms.

So far there have been 69 COVID-19 cases linked to the home, including 32 staff and 37 residents.

Mrs Rendoth’s leaves behind three daughters, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Her granddaughter, Savannah Robinson, told the ABC she is somewhat comforted that her grandmother would no longer be missing her late husband of more than 70 years.

“We don’t want my grandmother to be another COVID-19 statistic,” she added, “there is a person and a family behind the news.”

States respond to Morrison’s three-step “road out” plan.

At a press conference on Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled a three-step plan for easing COVID-19 restrictions, following Australia’s success at limiting the spread of the virus.

States can pick and choose which elements of the plan they move on, with the third and final part set to be in place nationally by July.

Mr Morrison said the measures would get 850,000 people back to work in the coming months.

