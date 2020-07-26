Australia's deadliest day yet: What you need to know about COVID-19 this weekend.

— With AAP.



Victoria records 459 new cases, 10 new deaths.

On Sunday, Victoria recorded 459 new cases of coronavirus, plus 10 new deaths. It is Australia's deadliest day for coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The deaths take the state toll to 71 and the national figure to 155.

Of those 10 fatalities, seven are linked to aged-care outbreaks and three are not linked to outbreaks, Premier Daniel Andrews said on Sunday.

The deaths include a man aged in his 40s, one of the youngest people to die from COVID-19 in Australia to date.

The Premier also confirmed there are currently 381 active cases among healthcare workers in Victoria.

Daniel Andrews is the Victorian Premier. Image: Getty.

Victoria is 'effectively' at stage four restrictions.

As Victoria approaches three weeks of three-digit daily case rises and rising deaths, questions are being asked about what more can be done.

"People have talked about stage four and a broader shutdown but the very places where we are seeing outbreaks, the very places where we are seeing transmission, are the places that would remain open if we went to a stage four sectoral shutdown," Professor Brett Sutton told reporters on Saturday.

Such places include aged care homes, hospitals and food processing facilities which are all essential services.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Saturday said "masks are effectively our stage four", though he refused to rule out further restrictions.

Police have been fining people for not wearing masks and for failing to abide by stay-at-home restrictions.

In the 24 hours to Saturday evening, police handed out almost 100 infringement notices, including to a man who was on a two-hour drive out of Melbourne to visit a friend.

Watch: What you're like during isolation, according to your star sign. Post continues below.