"My sister died suddenly. The way I grieved made people uncomfortable."

My sister, Raji, is so selfish.
She died suddenly on a Friday night in Adelaide - giving me no time to reschedule my upcoming gel nails appointment. I had to fly from Sydney to Adelaide, knowing my nails would soon look like this:
Shock. Horror.
C’mon, Raji. Timing, please.
You may have gathered by now that I’m one of those people who makes jokes and says inappropriate things in times of grief. It’s usually never my best work; it garners polite smiles at best, and deservedly so.
But I learnt, after my dad died in a car crash years ago, it’s one of the major ways I relieve my heart-breaking, suffocating sorrow.
“It’s called a eugoogly,” I told my older sister at the time, who was writing one on mum’s behalf, referencing the iconic Zoolander joke. She looked at me strangely, while I smiled to myself at my hilariousness.
I realised I’d made the comment as a distraction for myself, to comfort my discomfort. But I also knew Dad wouldn’t have wanted us morose.
My younger sister Raji passed away in her sleep yesterday. I need to let our friends know here, because there are too many of you to tell individually. I don’t know what to tell you. I don’t know what to say. She was kind, smart, funny and so generous. But if you knew her, you know that already. You know she was an irreplaceable, sparkling diamond, the most loving mum - and was too wonderful to be taken so soon. 🤎🤎🤎
