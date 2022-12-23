'Last year, my brother Tim died 6 weeks before Christmas. The empty chair at the table is heartbreaking.'

So if you’re missing someone these holidays, despite it feeling beyond isolating — remember you’re not alone. And while there’s no denying how unbelievably shithouse this time of year is for the bereaved community, here are eight ways to try to help you get through to the other side.

1. It's okay to say no and put firm boundaries in place.

Knowing your limits and what you’re capable of committing to can make a world of difference. It’s OK to say no to going to your aunt’s Christmas Day lunch with 30 extended family members if you’re not feeling up for it. Just because it’s an annual tradition, doesn’t mean you have to attend.

Remember that friends and family often really want to help us but don’t know how. It might feel hard at first but being open and honest with exactly what you need from your support network means they can better understand how best to protect and show up for you.

2. If you have little kids in your family, throw all the attention on them.

This approach is what got me and my family through our first Christmas without Tim. Our new rule was no presents for the adults, only kids, and we made the whole day about them. Kids really are the best medicine and watching them get swept up in the magic of the day reassured me that there will always be pockets of joy in amongst the extreme sadness of not having my brother there. I know Tim would want his little nieces to have the most amazing day, so that’s what we do to honour him.