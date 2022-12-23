'Last year, my brother Tim died 6 weeks before Christmas. The empty chair at the table is heartbreaking.'

Ahh, the “festive season.” Happy families sharing their Santa photos on Instagram. Cousins in matching pjs unwrapping their presents under the tree. Grandparents doting over their grandkids. Loving uncles pushing their niece and nephew on the swing...
These love-filled scenes may seem harmless to you and a normal part of Christmas. But if you’re grieving the death of a loved one, it can be enough to send us mourners into a meltdown. Whether it’s your first Christmas or your 31st Christmas without your person, the holiday season can serve as a painful reminder of what should be and what isn’t. Although we have to live with our grief 365 days a year for the rest of our lives, there’s nothing more heartbreaking than the empty chair at the table and you can feel weirdly guilty for trying to push on through Christmas Day like it’s business as usual.
Watch: A couple shares what grief during the holidays feels like. Story continues after video.