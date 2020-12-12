"A soon-to-be relative copied my engagement ring. I don’t know how to feel about it."

I’ll start by saying I know how petty it sounds, complaining over the fact that someone copied my engagement ring.

Especially when you take a glance back over 2020 and think about the absolute mess of a year (to varying degrees) we’ve all had.

It sounds a little ridiculous but the truth of the matter is, I do feel hurt about it and I can’t shake this little niggling feeling I have about the situation I’ve just found myself in.

So let me backtrack and tell you how I came to be here, sitting at my laptop ferociously typing away in upset.

My partner and I got engaged over a year ago in a wonderful time I like to refer to as ‘pre-COVID’.

On sharing the news with our families, I had a conversation with a soon-to-be relative of mine. We were at my future in laws’ house with their family when the girlfriend of one of my fiancé’s cousins, Katie*, started chatting to me during a moment in the kitchen.

Katie had been dating Tom* for a while, around four or so years, and they had been talking about getting engaged for the last few months.

My fiancé George* and I had only been dating for a year when we got engaged but being at a similar stage, Katie began asking me a lot of questions about engagement ring shopping and exactly what to look for in a ring. You know, the four C's and all of that.

“I love your engagement ring, it’s beautiful,” Katie told me as she picked up my hand and looked at my ring under the kitchen lights. “I want to go for a classic brilliant cut and I’ve tried on a few rings but I’m just doing my research. Can I try your ring on?”

I felt a bit taken aback and didn’t really want Katie to try my ring on.

I can’t pinpoint why, but we’d only met on a few occasions and I didn’t know her all that well. It didn’t feel right for her to be trying on my engagement ring.

So I said I had to go to the bathroom and would be back, hoping she’d forget on my return.