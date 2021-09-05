“Peeling potatoes = cardio.” Every life lesson we learned from Netflix’s Cooking with Paris.

PSA: We have the pandemic to thank for something.

...It's rich people learning how to cook, as a hobby.

When COVID-19 first hit, while many of us were locked indoors with crying babies and not-so-much as a balcony to get fresh air, there were celebrities and socialites getting acquainted with their far-too-big kitchens, and this past week, we got a little reward from it too.

It's Paris Hilton.

Watch the trailer for Cooking with Paris on Netflix. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix.

She's made a return to pop culture, and it's iconic.

Let us introduce you all to a little something called: Cooking with Paris: it's on Netflix, and it's just what you need.

The concept is pretty simple: Hilton cooks up a different meal each episode for her friends.

"I love cooking, but I’m not a trained chef and I'm not trying to be," she says in the opening of her show.

"I have a few go-to dishes; nachos, jello shots, lasagne, but I want to mix it up.

"I found some brand new recipes and I'm inviting my friends over to test them out."

It's messy, and it's loaded with stars like Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato and Saweetie, to name a few.

But even more than that: it's insightful. We get to learn a whole bunch of things about life and the kitchen alongside Paris Hilton, and we really wanted to share them with you.

Here are seven very important life lessons we learned from Cooking with Paris.

1. This is a whisk.

A whisk. Oh, and this is a blender.