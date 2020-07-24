For 9 months, I was relentlessly abused by a stranger online. It turned out to be my best friend.

I first met Lucy* at a music festival in Queensland. Our boyfriends at the time were great mates and had decided that we should all go camping together.

Lucy was from rural Victoria but had met Henry*, her boyfriend, while studying in Melbourne. She didn’t know Henry’s friends, so I took her ‘under my wing’, so to speak. I knew that Lucy and Henry, now having completed their studies, intended to move back to Brisbane soon. I thought about how much easier things would be for Lucy, moving to a new place, if she felt like she already had a group of friends there.

Lucy and I got along immediately and had no problem finding things to talk and laugh about. By the time Lucy moved to Brisbane, I felt like we were firm friends.

Watch: Best Friends Translated. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

In her first year in Brisbane, I introduced her to all of my friends and invited her along to everything. Occasionally though, some of my more intuitive friends would say things like, “I’m just not sure about Lucy, there’s something not quite right about her.” I’d shake my head and say that they just needed to get to know her better. Lucy soon became a regular in my life and one of my closest friends.

In those first 12 months, I never suspected anything was amiss but now looking back there were some warning signs. Like, the time she thought it was funny to text her boyfriend in the middle of the night and say she was being followed home and that he needed to come and pick her up, immediately. Or, like the time she thought it was funny to send a dick pic to her old boyfriend’s new girlfriend and claim that he had recently sent it to her. Hindsight is a wonderful thing.

It was in the second year of our friendship that my (new) partner and some of my friends began to notice that Lucy had become quite possessive of me. She would ring me early in the morning and then again late at night, every day.

She would quiz me about what I had done that day and who had I hung out with. She would become upset if I’d done something with someone else and hadn’t invited her. She’d also become upset if I didn’t answer one of her calls or if she felt that I didn’t put enough effort into writing back to one of her many daily text messages.