"It isn't necessarily about being likeable." Constance Zimmer on her new role in Stan's Condor.

Constance Zimmer is no stranger to playing strong female characters.

The actress, who is best known for playing powerhouse executive Dana Gordon in Entourage and the fearless Quinn King in UnREAL, has joined the cast of Stan's spy thriller Condor.

The gripping series, which is now in its second season, is based on the novel Six Days of the Condor by James Grady and its 1975 film adaptation Three Days of the Condor.

Watch the trailer for the second season of Condor below. Post continues after video.

In season one of Condor, Joe Turner (Max Irons), a millennial CIA agent, is put to the test when he finds himself in the middle of a dark conspiracy that kills everyone at his office.

From there, the paranoid thriller follows Joe on his quest to stay alive while trying to figure out why his coworkers were killed.

Now, as the series returns for season two, Joe is forced to return to the CIA in Virginia where he will face the demons of his past as audiences meet a slew of new cast members.

In season two, which premieres in full on Stan on October 31, Constance Zimmer joins the cast as Robin Larkin, a powerful yet sometimes vulnerable woman who runs the CIC Counterespionage Unit.

Speaking to Mamamia from Los Angeles, the 50-year-old actress shared why she was drawn to the project.

"Robin's on the CIC, which is the Counterespionage Unit. She joins the second season because of Reuel Abbott (Bob Balaban). He comes to me to get advice because it turns out there's a mole within the CIA," she explained.

"What I loved about the script was that Reuel and Robin did not like each other, and yet they have to come together to work in peace to flesh out this mole.

"I enjoyed getting to play a character who is unapologetic. She does things her way. It's always fun as a character to infiltrate into a world that feels very male-dominated."

Constance Zimmer in Condor. Image: Stan.