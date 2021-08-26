'My sister-in-law doesn't believe in COVID. It's completely fractured our family.'

COVID-19 has completely divided my family.

I'm on one side with my husband, my immediate family, all of my husband’s siblings (bar one) and their families.

We know COVID is real and dangerous. We wear masks. We know vaccinations are safe. We know vaccinations are the only sensible, safe way out of lockdowns without unnecessarily risking lives.

And while we don’t like lockdown (at all), we understand its purpose no matter how challenging it is, so we follow the rules.

On the other side, is my sister-in-law. She believes COVID is just a cold. She is against the COVID vaccine.

She publicly advocates for and supports the freedom protest rallies. She believes the vaccinations were rushed and are not safe.

She refuses to get vaccinated and she will not allow her children to be vaccinated because that would make them 'test subjects'.

Pre-COVID, my sister-in-law and I didn’t always see eye to eye. On paper, we are very different.

But despite this, we loved each other and generally got along well. Our differences in opinion were easily put aside and we could have a healthy debate without it getting nasty.

But the pandemic has created huge disputes that can't be moved on from. Because COVID is everywhere and it's impacting all of us.

COVID related news is everywhere, from vaccine updates, to lockdown changes, to reporting of protests.

Then there are the human stories of loss, heartbreak, of struggle.

So, when you ask how someone is, it usually comes back to COVID - which makes having two very opposite view points a big issue.

My sister-in-law frequently posts videos, articles, and personal rants, supposedly showing ‘evidence’ of corruption in the pharmaceutical companies making the vaccine.